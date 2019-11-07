Hartley posts message of thanks after hanging up his boots

Dylan Hartley has posted a message of thanks after hanging up his boots.

The Saints hooker has called time on his rugby career at the age of 33 following a long-standing knee injury.

Hartley made 251 appearances for Saints, having joined the club in 2005.

He also racked up 97 caps for England.

And he took to Instagram to express his gratitude for the support he has received during his playing career.

"Fat lady singing means it’s time to take off the playing boots and limp off into the real world," Hartley wrote.

"It’s been a rollercoaster of a career, none of which I’d change as all the experiences have led to the man I am today.

"Thank you to my wife @jojo_hartley_ family, friends, teammates, coaches for their support - all have invested time, energy and belief in me @officialnorthamptonsaints have been the constant throughout my career, I can’t thank them enough for their unwavering support.

"Supporters, fans, nauses, general rugby people, trolls. You’ve been great. I hope I made it interesting for you!

"@englandrugby - thank you for giving a kid from Rotorua an opportunity to fulfil his dream. Never thought it would happen, so to play in the shirt for 1 game let alone 97 was an honour.

"I'm truly excited (and nervous!) about what the future holds and can’t wait to see where I go next.

"Thank you."