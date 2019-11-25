Grayson skippers Wanderers in clash with Wasps A

James Grayson has been handed the Wanderers captaincy for tonight's Premiership Rugby Shield opener against Wasps A at Franklin's Gardens (kick-off 7.30pm).

Grayson has impressed for Saints during the formative stages of the season, landing the winning penalty as they beat Saracens in the Gallagher Premiership curtain raiser last month.

He did not play in the past two first-team matches, against Lyon and Benetton, with Dan Biggar given the 10 shirt, landing 35 points in total in the Champions Cup so far.

But Grayson will get some much-needed game time against a strong Wasps second-string this evening.

Connor Tupai will be at scrum-half, with James Mitchell, who came off the bench late on at Benetton last Saturday, among the replacements.

Alex Coles and JJ Tonks, who both starred for Saints in the win at Saracens, will start.

There are four guest players on the bench, with Coventry trio Sam McNulty, Ed Prowse and Rob Povey joined by Nottingham's George Cox.

Wasps A have named nine first-team players in their starting line-up, which will be overseen by transition coach Matt Everard and assistant attack coach Martin Gleeson.

Academy graduate Gabriel Oghre will captain a side that contains the likes of Jeff Toomaga-Allen and former Saints lock Tim Cardall.

Wanderers: Freeman; Gillespie, Strachan, Mathews, Olowofela; Grayson (c), Tupai; Trinder, Hughes, Garside; Coles, Onojaife; Tonks, Newman, Uru.

Replacements: McNulty (Coventry), Prowse (Coventry), Iyogun, Bean, Cox (Nottingham), Eadie, J Mitchell, Povey (Coventry).

Wasps A: James; Williams, Anderson, Neal, Bacon; Searle, Clement; Harris, Oghre (c), Toomaga-Allen; Cardall, Vukasinovic; Morris, Tunney, Curran.

Replacements: Brown (Yorkshire Carnegie), West, Alo, Vickers, Onyeama-Christie, Green (Yorkshire Carnegie), Atkinson, Jardine.