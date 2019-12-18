Good news for Saints as trio see citing complaints dismissed

There was good news for three Saints players on Wednesday as Matt Proctor, Lewis Bean and Andy Symons saw citing complaints against them dismissed.

The trio found themselves in hot water for three separate incidents during Saints' 50-21 Champions Cup defeat to Leinster in Dublin last Saturday.

Proctor, Bean and Symons were all cited for dangerous tackles by match citing commissioner Jeff Mark.

But the cases against them were dismissed at hearings in London earlier today.

It means all three players are now free to face Sale Sharks in the Gallagher Premiership game at the AJ Bell Stadium on Saturday.