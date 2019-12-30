Four key forwards to return from injury as Wanderers face Worcester

Reece Marshall is ready to make his return to action when the Wanderers travel to Worcester Cavaliers in the Premiership Rugby Shield tonight (kick-off 7.30pm).

Marshall has not played since suffering a hamstring injury during a defeat at Exeter in May, but he is fit enough to be named among the replacements at Sixways.



More welcome news comes in the form of James Fish, with the hooker named in the starting 15 after overcoming concussion.



Fish is part of a formidable front row, with double World Cup-winning props Ben Franks and Owen Franks also back from injury.



James Grayson captains the team from fly-half, with the likes of Harry Mallinder and Fraser Dingwall also starting in a strong side.



The Wanderers currently sit third in the Northern Conference heading into the clash, having claimed two wins from three matches so far.



But another triumph against the unbeaten Cavaliers would be a huge boost to the side’s ambition to secure a place in the competition’s knock-out stages.

The Cavaliers will have two internationals in the front row as USA hooker Joe Taufete’e, who was shortlisted for the World Rugby men’s player of the year award last month, will pack down alongside Fiji tighthead prop Ropate Rinakama.



No.8 Tom Dodd, whose late try clinched victory over Gloucester, will again captain Cavaliers, with centre Ollie Lawrence set to make his comeback from an ankle injury off the bench.



Stef Thorp, an experienced tighthead prop from Stourbridge, is one of three guest players in the Cavaliers' matchday squad.

Cavaliers: Heward; El Caven (guest player), van Breda, Scully, David; Simpson, Kitto; Owen, Taufete'e, Rinakama; Clegg, Kitchener; Monks, Cox, Dodd (c).

Replacements: Miller, Holsey, Thorp (guest player), Scott, Cutting, Morris, Lawrence, Ez Caven (guest player).



Wanderers: Mallinder; Gillespie, Dingwall, Strachan, Olowofela; Grayson (c), Tupai; B Franks, Fish, O Franks; Bean, Coles; Onojaife, Newman, Eadie.

Replacements: Marshall, Trinder, Garside, Iyogun, van Vuuren, Uru, Creighton (guest player), Mathews.