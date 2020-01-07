Former player Ian Vass returns to Saints as he is appointed new defence coach

Former Saints scrum-half Ian Vass is rejoining the club as defence coach.

The 38-year-old returns to Franklin's Gardens from Montpellier Rugby, taking over from Alan Dickens who left the club last November to take up a coaching post with England Under-20s.

Ian Vass had two spells as a Saints player, making 57 appearances for the club

Vass, who as a player progressed through the Saints Academy and spent two spells at the Gardens, is now regarded as one of the leading young defence coaches in the northern hemisphere.

“This is a massive opportunity for me, and I can’t wait to get stuck in” said Vass, a former pupil at Northampton School for Boys.

“I am very excited about the direction in which Saints are heading and where they want to go under Chris Boyd.

“Defence is a huge part of the game which I am extremely passionate about and I feel I can add to the set-up, moving forward.

“The playing squad is an exciting mix of world class players and young English talent, so I couldn’t resist the challenge of working with them to help them develop.”

Vass made 57 appearances for Saints over his two stays at the club, and started his career in in professional coaching as an academy coach at Saracens in 2013, before being appointed England U20 head xoach in 2017.

He joined Montpellier later that year where he has been responsible for the Top 14 side’s defence and skills.

“It’s great to bring someone of Ian’s calibre onboard,” said Saints rirector of rugby, Chris Boyd.

“He’s passionate about learning and about improving players. I’ve no doubt he will bring a high level of skill and knowledge to our existing English coaching group.

“I would like to thank interim defence coach Jake Sharp who has done an excellent job and will continue to progress at Saints given his high potential.”