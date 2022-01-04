A Northamptonshire distillery is sponsoring the 0-0 score line at all Saints matches throughout January to support rugby fans who are giving up alcohol this month.

Warner’s Distillery, the official partner of Northampton Saints, has announced it is sponsoring the 0-0 score line in January with the Gallagher Premiership Rugby side.

While other sponsors demand high-scores in record time, fans and social media followers have a chance to benefit from the score line limbo, as Saints stars including England’s Courtney Lawes and Welsh fly-half Dan Biggar fight to take the lead.

Saints fans can enjoy Warner’s 0 per cent Botanic Garden Spirits in two flavours - Juniper Double Dry and Pink Berry.

The move comes to show support for the estimated 6.5 million Brits who are expected to give up alcohol this January, but who may be lacking inspiration or motivation in challenging circumstances.

Welsh rugby player of Northampton Saints, Dan Biggar, said: "Being the first sports side in the world sponsored for having a 0-0 score line is definitely unusual but supporting those going dry this January is something we can all get behind.

"As any rugby fan will tell you, there’s still plenty of drama and excitement in a big match in the lead up to any points being scored.

"As always, we’ll be trying to finish the match with a lot of points on the board, but while we do the hard work and tee up scoring opportunities, we hope our supporters enjoy Warner’s zero percent offer while it lasts.”

The sponsorship will come to life in real-time on matchdays when the Saints are playing at home in January, starting with the Gallagher Premiership clash with Saracens which took place on Sunday, January 2.

Rugby fans, sober gin aficionados and NoLo consumers watching from home will have the chance to win a complimentary bottle of Warner’s zero percent during the Saints’ European fixture on January 16 by heading over to @warnersgin Instagram profile and correctly guessing how long the score will remain at 0-0.

There will be complimentary tastings of the zero percent spirit from the Warner’s bar on the concourse at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens for those at the game on January 16, who have held on to their sober pledge.

Warner’s will also be sponsoring 15 Saints fans who plan to go dry this January by kitting them out with everything they could possibly need to make it a success.

Founder of Warner’s gin, Tom Warner, said: “We do things differently at Warner’s, whether it’s how we make our gin to how we do our sport sponsorships.

"Even at zero percent our farm-born spirits, namely Juniper Double Dry and Pink Berry, are jam packed full of flavour, just as a 0-0 score line can still be jam packed full of action.

“Having a few drinks is part of the match day ritual for many rugby fans. For those who have decided to go dry this January it can be tough, especially when you go out socialising and the most exciting thing you can find to drink is a pint of squash!

"It could be tempting to fall at the first hurdle on January 2. Our 0-0 partnership with Northampton Saints has been created to show that you can still have a real, great tasting grown-up drink, not break any new year’s resolutions and have fun with your mates, whatever the score. Cheers."

Warner’s zero percent Botanic Garden Spirits is available in two flavours - Juniper Double Dry and Pink Berry. The Juniper Double Dry is crafted using real farm-grown ingredients: lemon thyme, lemon verbena and water drawn from the spring at Warner’s farm. The gin has a spicy base, herbal hit, citrus edge and peppery finish, giving it the recognisable kick of a top-shelf tipple.

Warner’s zero percent Pink Berry is a non-alcoholic alternative to a fruity or pink gin: fragrant and tangy, combining raspberries and blackcurrant sage with a kick from chilli, ginger and Szechuan pepper. Both flavours are zero percent ABV and suitable for vegans.