Dowson discusses Reinach availability ahead of Saints' trip to Leinster

Cobus Reinach could miss Saints' Champions Cup clash with Leinster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening.

The South African scrum-half took a knock during last weekend's 43-16 defeat to the Irish giants at Franklin's Gardens.

Academy product Connor Tupai replaced Reinach with 14 minutes to play.

And Tupai, who turned 20 last Sunday, or James Mitchell could now be forced to deputise from the start in Dublin.

"Cobus is touch and go probably this weekend - I'm not entirely sure as a forwards coach," said Phil Dowson.

"He was struggling with a slight knee niggle and he hasn't done a huge amount, but we haven't as a group just based on the fact that the intensity of the game was so high.

"We're trying to rest up and recover ahead of this weekend."

Chris Boyd confirmed last weekend that the likes of Courtney Lawes (hamstring), David Ribbans (back) and Owen Franks (thumb) would not be involved this weekend.

But new hooker Sam Matavesi is in line to make his debut in Dublin, having been registered in the European squad, taking the place of winger Ryan Olowofela.