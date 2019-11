Dickens names six Saints players in his first England Under-20s squad

Alan Dickens has named six Saints players in his first squad since becoming England Under-20s head coach.

Dickens left his role as Saints defence coach on Tuesday and has moved quickly to select a select a 45-man England Under-20s group.

Among the players attending the training camp at Bisham Abbey between November 28 and 30 will be Saints youngsters Tommy Freeman, Josh Gillespie, Emmanuel Iyogun, Ollie Newman, Ollie Sleightholme and JJ Tonks.

They will all hope to impress before the 32-elite player squad is named in January ahead of the start of the Six Nations.

England open the tournament against France on Saturday, February 1.

Dickens will bring his team to Franklin's Gardens on Friday, February 21, when they face Ireland.

England U20 squad for November training camp

Lennox Anyanwu - Harlequins

Alfie Barbeary - Wasps

George Barton - Gloucester

Harvey Beaton - Saracens

Joseph Browning - Leicester Tigers

Richard Capstick - Exeter Chiefs

Joseph Carpenter - Sale Sharks

Jack Clement - Gloucester

Phil Cokanasiga - London Irish

Tom Curtis - Sale Sharks

Theodor Dan - Saracens

Connor Doherty - Sale Sharks

Ben Donnell - London Irish

Callum Ford - Sale

Tommy Freeman - Saints

Josh Gillespie - Saints

Josh Gray - Gloucester

Luke Green - London Irish

Gabriel Hamer-Webb - Bath

George Hammond - Harlequins

Will Haydon-Wood - Newcastle Falcons

Josh Hodge - Newcastle Falcons

Emmanuel Iyogun - Saints

Barrie Karea - Exeter Chiefs

George Martin - Leicester Tigers

Sam Maunder - Exeter Chiefs

Nahum Merigan - Bath

Chunya Munga - London Irish

Zachery Nearchou - Wasps

Ollie Newman - Saints

Max Ojomoh - Bath

Raphael Quirke - Sale Sharks

Sam Riley - Harlequins

Tom Roebuck- Sale Sharks

Fin Rossiter - London Irish

Ollie Sleightholme - Saints

Freddie Steward - Leicester Tigers

Oliver Stonham - Saracens

Hugh Tizard - Harlequins

JJ Tonks - Saints

Rusitate Tuima - Exeter Chiefs

Jack Van Poortvliet - Leicester Tigers

Manu Vunipola - Saracens

Charlie Watson - Saracens

James Whitcombe - Leicester Tigers

England men U20s Six Nations fixtures

France v England

Saturday, February 1, KO 8pm GMT, Stade des Alpes, Grenoble

Scotland v England

Friday, February 7, KO 7.30pm GMT, Myreside, Edinburgh

England v Ireland

Friday, February 21, KO 7.45pm GMT, Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton

Tickets: englandrugby.com/tickets

England v Wales

Friday, March 6, KO 7.45pm GMT, Kingsholm Stadium, Gloucester

Tickets: englandrugby.com/tickets

Italy v England

Sunday, March 15, KO 5.30pm GMT, Payanini Rugby Center, Verona