'Deadly' Saints are 'one of the top teams in the division', says Wasps boss Young

Wasps boss Dai Young has warned his side they will face 'one of the top teams in the division' at the Ricoh Arena this weekend.

Saints are the visitors in Coventry on Sunday afternoon as Wasps bid to back up their impressive 26-21 bonus-point success at Bristol Bears last Friday.

Young's team have not enjoyed the start to the season they had hoped, and they currently sit 10th in the Gallagher Premiership standings.

But Wasps will hope the win at Bristol can help them kick-start their campaign.

And Young said: “We’ve got to try to back up last weekend’s win with another good performance.

“The scenes at the end of the game last weekend demonstrated how much it meant to the players.

"They’ve got heart and team spirit and they want to do well for the jersey and for the club.

“We have a massive game coming up this weekend and we’re going to have to be better against what is one of the top teams in the division at the minute.

“They’ve got the platform up front to be able to play the game they want but they’ve also got some real pace.

"They are deadly on the turnovers and have some real power on the wings.”