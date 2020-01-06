Date set for Saints wing Collins' disciplinary hearing

Tom Collins faces an RFU disciplinary hearing on Wednesday evening after being sent off at Wasps on Sunday.

Collins was given a red card by referee Matthew Carley after an aerial collision with Wasps fly-half Jacob Umaga in the 65th minute of the match.

Saints went 31-28 down late on and also lost Cobus Reinach, who was yellow carded, but Chris Boyd's side bounced back to win with 13 men at the Ricoh Arena.

Taqele Naiyaravoro's late try proved crucial as second-placed Saints picked up a vital five points in the Gallagher Premiership.

Saints now go back into Europe as they host Benetton on Sunday before travelling to Lyon for their final Champions Cup pool match six days later.

And they will hope key wing Collins can escape a ban when his case is heard in Coventry on Wednesday at 6.30pm.

Tom Collins and Jacob Umaga were involved in an aerial collision

He was quick to issue an apology to Wasps No.10 Umaga, taking to Twitter on Sunday evening to have his say.

Collins tweeted: "Glad @jacob_umaga98 is ok after the game today. I did not mean to cause any dangerous play or put anyone in harms way. It all happened very quickly and I am sorry for my actions. All the best for the rest of the season mate."

Umaga replied: "No worries mate, part of the game! Glad you're all good too."