Boyd salutes Saints fly-half Biggar

Saints boss Chris Boyd says Dan Biggar is 'the best in the world at what he does'.

Biggar produced a man of the match performance on Sunday as he steered Saints to a 25-14 Champions Cup win against Lyon at Franklin's Gardens.

It was a first club appearance of the season for the Wales star, who had helped his country to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup in Japan.

And Boyd was delighted to have Biggar back in action in such a key game for Saints.

“Dan will always do that for you - he is the best in the world at what he does,” Boyd said.

“It was particularly pleasing that Dan and the other World Cup returnees fitted in so well.

“We’ve benefited from Cobus Reinach being away with South Africa and practicing his box-kicks throughout.

“He came back and I thought the accuracy of his kick and Dan’s chase was a key part of the game.

“If I include the two Kiwi boys (Owen Franks and Matt Proctor), who weren’t released out of New Zealand until after the World Cup, we had nine (back at the weekend).

“They are all good men who want to play for the club, and they realise that as senior players and leaders their contributions are really important.”