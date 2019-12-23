Boyd's Christmas message to Saints supporters

Chris Boyd has issued a Christmas message to Saints fans, thanking them for their support.

Boyd is currently in his second season in charge at Franklin's Gardens having moved to Northampton from Super Rugby side the Hurricanes in the summer of 2018.

He has become a hugely popular figure among the Saints faithful, not only due to an upturn in results on the field but for his honesty off it.

And when asked what he would like to say to the Saints supporters during the festive season, Boyd said: "We really appreciate their support.

“We really wanted to get the result last Saturday but it didn’t happen.

“I hope they continue the really good support they give us and I hope they have a great Christmas with their family and friends.

“I look forward to seeing them all this weekend and in the New Year.”

Saints will welcome Gloucester to the Gardens on Saturday, just a week after the defeat at Sale.

The players have been given Christmas Day off but are set to train on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.

And for Boyd, Christmas will be a low-key affair as his family members are back in New Zealand.

"There's not much been much to enjoy here because all my family are on the other side of the world - and Christmas is about family," Boyd said.

"I'd certainly rather be back in New Zealand for Christmas but I'll enjoy some tipples with people in our village here.

"It's tough for sportspeople at this time of the year because they all play again this weekend.

"We train before Christmas and we train after so we'll be ready for Saturday."