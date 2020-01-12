Boyd gives injury updates on Saints trio after win against Benetton

Chris Boyd gave updates on George Furbank, Courtney Lawes and David Ribbans after Saints' 33-20 win against Benetton on Sunday afternoon.

Furbank had to withdraw after a groin problem in the warm-up, while Ribbans was forced off during the first half and Courtney Lawes was withdrawn at half-time.

Saints overcame a slow start to pick up a bonus-point victory against Benetton, keeping Boyd's side in contention for a Champions Cup quarter-final place.

The black, green and gold face a crucial game at Lyon on Saturday.

And when asked for updates on Furbank, Lawes and Ribbans, Boyd said: "George could just feel it tugging away when he stretched out. He didn't train on Thursday as a precaution for the same thing so I suspect he'll be available next weekend.

"Courtney was ill yesterday and luckily we had an extra man here because we went to a six-two split on the bench with George Furbank pulling out and Moony (Alex Moon) coming in.

"Moony was there to cover Courtney, who wasn't well yesterday at all.

"I watched Courtney pretty closely in the first 10 minutes but it was pretty clear he didn't have any petrol in the tank.

"We got him through to half-time but he just had nothing in him.

"Dave Ribbans took a blow to the lower leg or ankle so we'll cross our fingers for him."