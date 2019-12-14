Boyd disappointed Saints couldn't grab a bonus point in Dublin

Saints boss Chris Boyd was left to rue the fact his side missed out on the bonus point they desperately wanted at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening.

The black, green and gold were beaten 50-21 by a hugely impressive Leinster team who scored seven tries against Saints for the second weekend in succession.

But Boyd's men never gave up and they came so close to snatching a try bonus point as efforts from Dan Biggar, Ollie Sleightholme and Ahsee Tuala set up a late chance to grab it.

However, Leinster refused to let Saints take anything from the December double-header, meaning they are now 10 points clear of Boyd's side in Champions Cup Pool 1.

Saints have bagged nine points so far and are still in the hunt for a best runners-up spot ahead of their January meetings with Benetton and Lyon.

"The disappointment was not getting a bonus point, which we were really chasing," Boyd said.

"We didn't think the result here was going to have an influence on our position in the tournament.

"What it does show is that when you're playing against one of the best sides in Europe that is packed full of international players and you bring a side with a lot of youngsters and inexperience, there is a fair gulf.

"We didn't play with much luck. We had a couple of situations where the ball spilled and the next thing we knew we were under the posts at the other end.

"It was disappointing we couldn't quite get that bonus point."

Boyd was quick to salute Saints' milestone men, with Tom Wood making his 200th Northampton appearance and Paul Hill hitting his century.

"I wouldn't want to single anyone out but the two guys who had big occasions - Tom Wood on his 200th and Paul Hill on his 100th - played particularly well," Boyd said.

"This team doesn't lack for effort.

"We tried hard but we made it a little too easy for them in the first 30 minutes - they scored too easily.

"We just weren't good enough.

"Even some half mistakes they turned into gold.

"You just can't be loose against them and we made too many mistakes.

"We didn't stop trying, which was really pleasing.

"It would have just been nice if we had got the other try."