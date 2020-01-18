Boss Boyd praises 'mature' Saints after impressive Champions Cup win over Lyon

Chris Boyd felt his Saints side came of age during their sensational second-half showing at Lyon.

he black, green and gold overcame a 17-5 half-time deficit to deliver a bonus-point 36-24 Champions Cup success at the Matmut Stadium.

Tries from Teimana Harrison, Cobus Reinach, George Furbank and James Fish helped Saints to win the second half 31-7.

It was an incredible turnaround after a brutal first 40 minutes, and it delivered a first Saints win in France since the victory at Castres in January 2011.

"We're really pleased to come here and win, and to get five points is a bonus given the situation," said boss Boyd.

"But most pleasing was that we were 17-5 down at half-time, having created enough opportunities to be in front, and there was still real clarity around what we felt we needed to do in the second half.

"We knew if we tightened up our execution with what we needed to do, we were in with a chance.

"There was a level of maturity in the second half that has been coming, but it was one of the first times we've really seen it."

Saints are now right in the mix to make it through to the Champions Cup quarter-finals as one of three best runners-up.

The only way they can be denied is if both Saracens and Gloucester claim bonus-point wins against Racing 92 and Toulouse respectively on Sunday.

"Of course I will keep an eye on those games," Boyd said.

"I'll have the phone sitting there, listen to something on the radio and I'll be monitoring it.

"It's about the only time in my life that I can multitask."