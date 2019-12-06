Biggar's back as Saints square up to unbeaten Leinster

Saints fly-half Dan Biggar has been passed fit to face Leinster in the huge Champions Cup clash at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday (kick-off 1pm).

Biggar, who is currently the top points scorer in this season's Champions Cup, was forced to withdraw from the team that beat Leicester Tigers 36-13 last weekend due to a foot injury.



But he is back at 10 for the game against the unbeaten Irish giants, replacing James Grayson, who is named among the replacements.



Ahsee Tuala will make only his second start of the season as he comes in for George Furbank, who took two blows to the head against Tigers.



The only other change comes in the pack, where Jamie Gibson starts at seven, replacing Lewis Ludlam, who is on the bench.



Piers Francis is also among the replacements after recovering from the shoulder injury he sustained during the first half of the win against Lyon last month.

But Courtney Lawes (hamstring), Owen Franks (thumb), David Ribbans (back), Alex Mitchell (knee), Henry Taylor (thumb), Harry Mallinder (knee), Ben Franks (elbow), Reece Marshall (hamstring) and James Fish (head) are all still sidelined.

Leinster don't have such an injury list to contend with and they are able to bring back their international stars after resting them for the win at Glasgow Warriors last weekend.

Jonny Sexton skippers a star-studded side from fly-half.

Saints: Tuala; Collins, Proctor, Hutchinson, Naiyaravoro; Biggar, Reinach; Waller (cc), Haywood, Painter; Moon, Ratuniyarawa; Wood, Gibson, Harrison (cc).

Replacements: van Vuuren, van Wyk, Hill, Coles, Ludlam, Tupai, Grayson, Francis.

Leinster: Larmour; D Kearney, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe; Sexton (c), Gibson-Park; Healy, Kelleher, Porter; Toney, Ryan; Ruddock, van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Tracy, E Byrne, Furlong, Fardy, Deegan, McGrath, R Byrne, R Kearney.