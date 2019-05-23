Big boost for Saints as key forward Gibson signs new deal

The wait for news about Jamie Gibson's future is over after the flanker signed a new deal at Saints that will keep him at the club 'for the foreseeable future'.

Gibson and the club had been in negotiations over a contract extension for some time, and the two parties have finally agreed on terms.



It is great news for Saints as the 28-year-old has become a key figure at Franklin's Gardens since arriving from Leicester Tigers in 2015.



Gibson has racked up 116 appearances and 10 tries to date, bringing up his Saints century against Worcester Warriors earlier in this campaign.



And he is delighted to be staying at Saints.



“I’m obviously delighted to sign another contract with Northampton Saints – after four seasons here, the club really feels like home,” Gibson said.



“I’ve never felt more determined to work hard, keep on improving, and to play as regularly as I can here at Franklin’s Gardens.



“There’s massive competition for places throughout the squad and the back row is no different; we’re all committed to progressing in every training session and so I’ve no doubt that this is the best possible environment for me to grow as a player.



“We’ve come a long way this season – both on and off the pitch – but the job is not yet done for us and we want to be challenging at the very top of the European game in the not too distant future, so I’m very excited to be a part of that.”



Gibson was named in the Premiership Dream Team at the end of a stellar 2017/18 season and also claimed the Supporters Club player of the season trophy.



Since the arrival of boss Chris Boyd last summer, Gibson has again impressed, making 31 appearances so far this season and scoring two tries.



And Boyd said: “Jamie has been one of Saints’ most-consistent performers in recent seasons, so we’re delighted to see him commit his future to the club.



“He is a player with a high work-rate, an excellent attitude and a huge desire to fight for his place within a very competitive back row here at Franklin’s Gardens.



“I know the club’s loyal supporters love his doggedness on the field so I’m sure this will prove to be a popular signing, but most importantly keeping Jamie here strengthens our squad as we look to push for more silverware during the coming seasons.”