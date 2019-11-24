Dan Biggar's penalty won Saints the game in Treviso

Benetton Rugby 32 Northampton Saints 35: Tom Vickers' player ratings

Saints made it two wins from as many Champions Cup matches on Saturday.

Here's how we rated the away side as they snatched a 35-32 victory against Benetton in Treviso...

A really strong showing from the prop as he impressed in the scrum and with ball in hand, making some eye-catching bursts... 8

1. Francois van Wyk

Put in a real shift for his side and his energy was always high once again... 7

2. Mike Haywood

Really took Benetton on in the scrum after the break and made 12 tackles without missing one... 8

3. Owen Franks

Carried hard to gain his team some vital ground and did little wrong... 7

4. Alex Moon

