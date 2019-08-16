Api days for Saints lock Ratuniyarawa as he receives World Cup call-up

Saints lock Api Ratuniyarawa is going to the World Cup in Japan after being named in the Fiji squad.
It will be the 33-year-old’s second appearance at the tournament after playing two matches against England and Uruguay in 2015.
Fiji head coach John McKee said: “I wish the players selected well and remind them of the responsibility they must take on in representing Fiji in a Rugby World Cup.
“With 35 days until our opening match against the Wallabies, now is the time to step our preparation up in the final phase to ensure we put ourselves in the best position to achieve our performance goals at RWC.
“With selection made, players can focus completely on their preparation for RWC and being the best they can be for the team and for Fiji.
“This is an exciting time for these men who have been selected for the Flying Fijians heading to RWC in Japan.
"They must not let this opportunity to do something special for Fiji slip by.”
Fiji play their final warm-up match against Tonga on August 31 at Eden Park, before reassembling in Nadi for a week’s camp and flying out to Japan on September 6.
Fiji Rugby World Cup squad
Loosehead props
Campese Ma’afu
Eroni Mawi
Peni Ravai
Hookers
Mesulame Dolokoto
Samuel Matavesi
Ratu Vere Vugakoto
Tighthead props
Lee-Roy Atalifo
Manasa Saulo
Kalivati Tawake
Locks
Tevita Cavubati
Leone Nakarawa
Api Ratuniyarawa
Tevita Ratuva
Loose forwards
Semi Kunatani
Viliame Mata
Mosese Voka
Dominiko Waqaniburotu
Peceli Yato
Half-backs
Frank Lomani
Nikola Matawalu
Henry Seniloli
Inside Backs
Levani Botia
Jale Vatubua
Ben Volavola
Outside Backs
Vereniki Goneva
Filipo Nakosi
Waisea Nayacalevu
Semi Radradra
Josua Tuisova
Utility Backs
Joshua Matavesi
Alivereti Veitokani
Full-back
Kini Murimurivalu
Fiji World Cup fixtures
Fiji vs Australia (September 21, Sapporo Drome, Sapporo, Japan)
Fiji vs Uruguay (September 25, Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium, Iwate Prefecture, Kamaishi City)
Fiji vs Georgia (October 3, Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Osaka Prefecture, Higashiosaka City)
Fiji vs Wales (October 9, Oita Stadium, Oita Prefecture)