All of the key odds ahead of Saints' bid for Champions Cup glory

Taqele Naiyaravoro is one of the favourites to be top try scorer in this season's Champions Cup
The bookies have had their say ahead of the start of the Champions Cup.

And some fans could make a lot of money if they place a bet on Saints to win the tournament and it comes off.

Chris Boyd's side are a best price 80-1 to win the competition.

And they are even long shots to win their pool, priced at 9-1.

Leinster are the favourites to take Pool 1, sitting at 2-9.

Lyon, who currently top the Top 14 with eight wins from nine matches, are 12-1.

Benetton are the big outsiders at 150-1.

Saints star Taqele Naiyaravoro is one of the favourites to take home the top try scorer accolade, sitting fourth in the list at 20-1.

Clermont wing Alivereti Raka is the joint-favourite at 10-1, alongside Leinster's James Lowe.

Racing 92's Teddy Thomas is 18-1.

Saracens fly-half Owen Farrell is favourite to be top points scorer with odds of 3-1, while Leinster No.10 Jonny Sexton is 10-3.

As for the competition as a whole, Leinster are the favourites at 11-4, with holders Saracens (5-1), Clermont Auvergne (8-1) and Toulouse (8-1) also in the mix.