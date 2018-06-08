Rossington delighted as he signs new deal at Northants

Adam Rossington is desperate to secure more silverware at Northants after signing a new one-year deal at the County.

Rossington will be remaining at the County Ground until at least the end of the 2019 season after agreeing the extension.

The 25-year-old has hit 2,500 first class runs for Northants at an average of 36.7 since joining from Middlesex in 2014 on a three-year deal.

He has also added more than 1,000 List A runs, averaging 42.83 in the past three seasons, including 213 runs in 2017 at an average of 53.

Rossington has played a vital role for Northants in the T20 format during the past two campaigns, with an impressive strike rate of 149.88 with the bat and 22 dismissals behind the stumps to his name.

In total, he has made 55 career first-class appearances, scoring 2,776 runs at an average of 34.7 and appeared in 107 limited overs fixtures, scoring 2,343 runs.

Rossington helped Northants to claim glory in the T20 competition in 2016 and he is now keen for more of that success this summer and beyond.

“I’m delighted to have signed for another year," Rossington said.

"I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my past few years at Northants.

"I’m really happy here - it’s a very talented group.

“As a team, we want to be challenging for silverware.

"Hopefully I can contribute some match-winning performances and help Northants win some more trophies over the next couple of seasons."

Rossington is a key player for Northants in all formats.

And head coach David Ripley said: “Adam has had a great start to the summer with the gloves.

"His batting can, and has, been match-winning in all three formats and I’m delighted he has committed to us.

“The next stage of his career is to see him pushing for international recognition."