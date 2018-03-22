Quartet to leave Saints at the end of the season

Saints have announced four players will be leaving Franklin's Gardens this summer.

Argentina wing Juan Pablo Estelles, hooker Charlie Clare, lock Jordan Onojaife and prop Matt Beesley will all be heading for the exit door at the conclusion of their contracts.

Estelles' departure is perhaps the most notable, with the 29-year-old having shown potential for the first-team since arriving after the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

He made his Saints debut in the November of that year and went on to score two tries in 15 appearances, while also regularly impressing for the Wanderers.

But he was unable to secure a regular starting spot for the first team and will depart this summer.

Lock Onojaife joined Saints Academy in 2011, and went on to feature for both England’s Under-18s and Under-20s before making his senior debut in black, green and gold in 2015.

The 22-year-old was only able to make five first-team appearances.

Clare played 18 times for Saints, having previously spent time with Leicester Tigers’ Academy, Nottingham, Loughborough Students, Jersey and Bedford Blues.

Beesley, who is 25, first linked up with Saints at the end of the 2015/16 season, featuring for the Wanderers before signing on fully at the beginning of the following campaign.

He went on to make a total of six first-team appearances.

“All four players have been immensely committed to Saints throughout their time at Franklin’s Gardens, and the club would like to thank them for all they’ve done here,” said interim head coach Alan Dickens.

“They all remain completely professional and are fully committed to their training so that the squad can end this season on a high note.

“We wish them all the best for the future."