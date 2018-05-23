Procter savours 'special' feeling as he steers Northants to victory

Luke Procter says it was 'special' to take Northants over the line against Lancashire.

Procter hit an unbeaten 43 against his former club to help the County claim a nail-biting two-wicket win on home soil in the Royal London One-Day Cup.

The all-rounder kept his cool with wickets tumbling around him as Lancashire's late fightback with the ball fell short.

Northants had restricted the away side to 279 for eight, with Steven Crook taking two for 27.

And David Ripley's men then got off to a flying start in reply, with openers Josh Cobb (57) and Richard Levi (90) impressing.

But Northants eventually went from 194 for three to 270 for eight before Procter's nerveless display saw them home.

Northants claimed a two-wicket win against Lancashire (pictures: Kirsty Edmonds)

And Procter said: "It feels amazing.

"It was tough after Alex (Wakely) got run out, but myself and Adam (Rossington) managed to build a partnership as we got going and to hit those final runs is incredible.

“I thought it was a good score they made and the guys got us off to a great start.

"It wasn’t easy and they took it to the bowlers.

Graeme White was unable to claim a wicket but only conceded 45 runs from his 10 overs

"But it got tougher and we had it in our grasp and then to bring us home at the end was special.”

Northants have now won two of their opening three Royal London One-Day Cup matches.

Their next game comes at the County Ground on Sunday, with Durham, who have lost all three of their encounters so far, providing the opposition (start time 11am).