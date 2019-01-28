Pisi 'privileged and blessed' to be back in action for Saints

Ken Pisi says he was 'privileged and blessed' to be back in action for Saints on Saturday.

The Samoan wing was making his first appearance since suffering a shoulder dislocation in the win against Harlequins on September 7.

And it was a successful return for Pisi as he helped Saints secure a seven-try 47-20 win against local rivals Leicester Tigers at Franklin's Gardens.

It ensured Chris Boyd's men made it through to the Premiership Rugby Cup semi-finals.

And Pisi said: "I've been itching to get back out there. It's been a long five months and I'm just happy to be back.

"It's been tough at times seeing the boys out there and it's made me want to come back earlier.

"But this was the right time to come back and I'm privileged and blessed to get the opportunity to play Leicester here."

Pisi came through unscathed and he loved being part of a Saints team that is starting to play with a swagger.

"The way the boys have been playing is awesome and it's awesome to play in this team," the 29-year-old said.

"It's been hard but the boys have helped me a lot so it's all good.

"I had a good few hits on my shoulder in the game but it was all good.

"I just needed to get the game out of the way.

"I thought about it at first but once you're in the game it's an adrenaline rush and you just get into it."

On the win, Pisi said: "We were a bit ill-disciplined at times and that's what let them back in the game.

"But we showed some character at the end to score more tries and hopefully it will help us to get a home semi-final in the long run.

"It was easy for us to panic and let Leicester back in but the boys showed some real character at the end.

"If there's one game we've got to win, it's the game against Tigers."