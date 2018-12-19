Pace bowler Buck signs new Northants deal

Northants pace bowler Nathan Buck has signed a new deal that will keep him with the County until at least the end of the 2021 season.

The 27-year-old joined Northants ahead of the 2017 campaign following stints at Leicestershire and Lancashire.

In two seasons at the club he has captured 67 first-class wickets at 23.83, as well as returning some useful performances for the Steelbacks in the Vitality T20 Blast.

Buck gained international honours with England Under-19s and England Lions earlier in his career and is now targeting more success in Northants colours.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my cricket at the club since signing two years ago,” Buck said.

“To be part of Northamptonshire’s plans through until 2021 is fantastic news.

"I’m excited at the club’s ambition over the next few seasons.”