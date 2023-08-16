News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Willey still in World Cup frame as he gets England call for New Zealand series

Northants all-rounder David Willey has been named in the England squad for the One Day International series against New Zealand next month.
By Jeremy Casey
Published 16th Aug 2023, 11:12 BST- 1 min read

The Steelbacks skipper is one of 15 players called up, with the squad also including Test captain Ben Stokes who has reversed his decision to retire from 50-over cricket.

Willey's selection means he is still very much in the frame to be involved in the ODI World Cup tournament that is being held in India in October and November.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 33-year-old will be desperate to be involved after agonisingly missing out on selection just a few weeks before the tournament when England won the World Cup in England in 2019.

David Willey has been named in the England ODI squad for the series against New zealand next month (Picture: Marco Longari via Getty Images)David Willey has been named in the England ODI squad for the series against New zealand next month (Picture: Marco Longari via Getty Images)
David Willey has been named in the England ODI squad for the series against New zealand next month (Picture: Marco Longari via Getty Images)
Most Popular

The four-match series against the Black Caps starts on September 8 and is preceded by a three-match T20 series, which Willey will not be involved in.

The Northants man was part of the England squad that won the T20 World Cup in Australia last winter.

Former Northants opener Ben Duckett misses out on the 50-over squad, but is named in the T20 group.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

England Men’s national selector Luke Wright said: “We have been able to name two extremely strong squads that underline the depth of talent we enjoy in white-ball cricket.

“Any series against New Zealand is closely fought and will provide us with an ideal opportunity to test ourselves against one of the best teams in the world.”

England Men ODI squad: Jos Buttler (Lancashire – captain); Moeen Ali (Warwickshire); Gus Atkinson (Surrey); Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire); Sam Curran (Surrey); Liam Livingstone (Lancashire); Dawid Malan (Yorkshire); Adil Rashid (Yorkshire); Joe Root (Yorkshire); Jason Roy (Surrey); Ben Stokes (Durham); Reece Topley (Surrey); David Willey (Northamptonshire); Mark Wood (Durham); Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

Related topics:Ben StokesEnglandNew ZealandNorthantsSteelbacks