WATCH: Northampton paralympic swimmer talks to university students about preparation for Tokyo 2020

Ellie Robinson won gold in Rio in 2016.

A double-Paralympic medallist has opened up about the challenges of preparing for the Tokyo Games.

Ellie Robinson, admitted the pandemic has meant her preparations for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games have been less than ideal.

The Northampton swimmer spoke to three multimedia sports journalism students from the University of Northampton as part of a news feature.

She spoke about the frustration she experienced when all UK swimming pools were closed during lockdown as she was forced to resort to exercising on dry land in the run up to the Games, which begin on Tuesday (August 24).

19-year-old Ellie said: “It’s been particularly difficult being a para-swimmer because one of the main reasons we swim is that we can’t run or cycle.

“It’s definitely helped to bring out my innovative side and it’s been a real life-lesson.”

Sam Boggon, Toby Lown and Ben Chapman shot an interview with Ellie, who won a gold and bronze medal in the 2016 Games, while she was training at Northampton Swimming Club.

Toby said: “It was an honour to be able to interview someone who has achieved so much in the sporting world.

“Ellie and the other athletes, along with the club, were incredibly accommodating and allowed us to attend a training session under strict Covid guidelines, which was a real eye opener and allowed us to capture the return of the athletes to the pool.

“Covid has hindered Ellie and her fellow athletes as they have had to adapt their training routines and procedures.

“They had been trying to use the time out of the pool to improve, however obviously this is nothing like being able to spend time training in the water.”