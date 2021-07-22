Northampton nine-year-old’s design shortlisted in FA’s ‘Coin for Respect’ competition

Samuel is hoping to win the competition.

A young football fan from Northampton has made the shortlist of a national campaign to design a Coin of Respect for the FA.

In April, The FA and Nationwide Building Society launched a new initiative to promote mutual respect on and off the pitch, with a national competition to design the first ever Coin for Respect.

The coin toss is a symbol of fair chance at the start of every game, but before this competition, no official coin ever existed.

Football stars Jordan Nobbs, Nick Pope, Beth Mead and Tyrone Mings, plus legends David James and Karen Carney, have all pledged their support to the competition.

The FA has received more than 400 entries and a youngster from Northampton has been selected in the final 11.

Samuel said: “My coin is designed to represent mutual respect in football and in life.

“The joining hands show that respect unites us all and how we are all stronger and can reach our potential if we work together.

“It’s great to be one of the 11 shortlisted designs and thank you to everybody who votes for me.”

Now the final decision rests with the general public who will be able to vote between the shortlisted designs.

James Kendall, director of football development at The FA, added: “Respect can be such a complex issue to illustrate and demonstrate, so I was amazed at the variety of all of the entries that were submitted.

“I think we have a really strong shortlist that captures the power that football can have to change opinions and behaviours.

“I loved the thought that these kids put into their coins and the level of detail they went to when describing what respect meant to them as well.

“I think they will work brilliantly on the coin and as a symbol of mutual respect going forward.

“This will be a tough one to decide for sure.”

Not only will the winning design be featured on the coin which will be used across the country, but they will also win two tickets to an England game at Wembley Stadium.

All shortlisted entries will receive a tour of Wembley Stadium alongside other goodies

Voting is now open for the competition and will close on August 1. Cast your vote here.