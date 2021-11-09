Hayley Valentine

A professional mixed martial artist (MMA) from Northampton is confident of finishing her opponent in the first round of their bout this Saturday night (November 13).

Hayley Valentine, from BST Gym in Sixfields, is back in fighting action this time against Egyptian Dalia Moka in the atom-weight division at the Battle Arena International MMA Show at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

Hayley's last fight was her first professional MMA bout, which saw her beat veteran Catherine Costigan at Irish MMA promotion Clan Wars on Saturday, August 7.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old from Far Cotton said: "I'm really looking forward to this one. The girls I'm fighting are getting bigger and better and are from further afield.

"I'm sure it's going to be a scrappy fight and I'm prepared for a battle no matter what. Everyone's thinking we're going to finish this girl in the first round. I've just got to keep thinking smart and listen to my coaches.

"I'm going to make England proud - on Saturday, it will be Valentine's day."

The former Abbeyfield School student talked us through her preparation, pre-fight ritual and what it feels like when she steps inside the cage.

She said: "I've been preparing since my last fight for this one. I just keep drilling, practicing striking, working on conditioning, and keeping that routine. I've been non-stop.

"Before the fight I'll be listening to music and in my own little world, focused and psyched up.

"You still get nervous because you are going into a situation where the unpredictable can happen. You have got to go in there and listen to your coaches because if you don't, you will panic."

The fighter says she has not been able to do much research on her opponent due to lack of online video footage but hopes to gain an advantage at the weigh-in on Friday.

Hayley said: "We couldn't find her at all online but, hopefully, she's there at the weigh-in and I'll get to stand there smirking at her while thinking 'this will be one hell of a fight' - it shows I'm confident."

And when she wins, Hayley said: "I'll only be having a little drink because the week after I'm going to London compete in a jiu-jitsu competition."