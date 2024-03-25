Northampton boy makes 2nd place National Boxing Finalist
Kenzi Raja, age 14, from Northampton Amateur Boxing club competed in the National Junior Championships this weekend.
Kenzi, already holds Home Counties Champion 2023 and Manchester Box Cup champion 2023.
He beat the National Champion in the quarter finals, moving on to the semi finals this weekend where he had a unanimous victory against his opponent Harlie Maguire, taking him through to the final yesterday where he had a very close 3-2 split decision coming out as 2nd place National Finalist.
Raja, from Northampton has been boxing since he was 8 years old, having bouts for a year under the coaching of NABC.
Well done Kenzi, an inspiring young man.