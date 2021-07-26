35 joyous pictures of runners FINALLY returning to parkrun in Northampton

After more than a year, parkrun finally returned across the nation on Saturday (July 24) and hundreds of people in Northampton took part.

The free 5K run, jog or walk event, which has become immensely popular over the years, had to be suspended when the Covid-19 pandemic hit in March last year.

Now, more than a year on and after missing 70 parkruns, the event finally returned.

Hundreds of runners were ready and raring to go at The Racecourse at 9am on Saturday for the joyous occasion.

In amongst the excited runners was, Northampton legend, 88-year-old Bob Emmerson who waited 16 months to complete his 400th parkrun and book his slot in the exclusive club.

Here are 35 pictures from the return of parkrun at The Racecourse... Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

Bob Emmerson completes his 400th parkrun.

