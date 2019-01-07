Opposition view: Young feels Wasps could have beaten Saints by more

Dai Young was a relieved man after Wasps picked up only their second win in 14 matches with a deserved 27-16 victory against Saints.

Josh Bassett, Juan De Jongh and Willie Le Roux scored tries, with Lima Sopoaga converting all three and kicking two penalties.

Saints could only respond through Fraser Dingwall's score and 11 points from the boot of Dan Biggar.

The black, green and gold failed to register a single point during the second period.

And Wasps boss Young said: "It was just about the result as it was more important than anything.

"We showed a lot of commitment and we are a quality team when we get quick ball, but some of our kicking game was sloppy.

"We should have won more comfortably as I thought Thomas (Young) scored a fair try. He played really well as he's an international rugby player not playing it at present."

England lock Joe Launchbury returned after a few months out with a knee injury to make a huge difference.

Young added: "You can't underestimate Joe's sheer presence and it was a real shot in the arm to have him back as he's so important to us."

Launchbury said: "It's been extremely frustrating watching the boys, especially when we are losing and I was chomping at the bit to get back.

"Our losses haven't been through lack of effort but we've taken them on the chin and haven't looked for excuses.

"Saints are a very confrontational side and we matched them to fight really hard for the win.

"We won quite comfortably but missed a few opportunities to get a bonus point, but we would have taken four points to nil before the game.

"Thomas (Young) has been our one real consistent stand-out player for the season and his quality was no different on Sunday."