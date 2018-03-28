Northants players congratulate hat-trick hero Gleeson

Alex Wakely and Ben Sanderson were among those who took to Twitter to congratulate Richard Gleeson after the Northants bowler claimed a stunning hat-trick against County champions Essex.

Gleeson was in fantastic form with the ball for the MCC as he dismissed Callum Taylor, Matt Coles and Aaron Beard in consecutive balls on the first day of the Champion County game at Bridgetown.



The 30-year-old finished with figures of five for 50 as Essex were dismissed for just 187 in 68 overs.



And Gleeson's fellow Northants pace ace Sanderson tweeted: "Yesss @RicGleeson bowled buddy #5for #Hattrick #gun #Gleesonforengland."



Wakely added: "Well bowled @RicGleeson."



The MCC made it to 73 for two in reply, meaning they are in a healthy position against last season's County Championship Division One winners.