Northants hit by Gleeson injury blow

Northants have suffered a big injury blow with key bowler Richard Gleeson likely to miss a key part of the forthcoming Royal London One-Day Cup campaign.

The County start their 50-over bid at home to Leicestershire on May 17, but pace ace Gleeson will not be available.



The 30-year-old is set to have a second scan on an elbow injury, and head coach David Ripley fears he could miss a big chunk of the competition.



Northants will play all eight of their One-Day Cup fixtures by June 8, meaning there is limited recovery time for Gleeson, who has enjoyed a rapid rise to prominence.



He caught the eye for the England Lions in the Caribbean and also excelled in the Champion County match against Essex, taking a hat-trick in that fixture.



However, Northants will now have to do without him for some crucial clashes, starting with the County Championship Division Two encounter at Warwickshire, which starts on Friday.



"Ric has unfortunately got a bit of a problem with his elbow and we've got to shut him down for a couple of weeks," Ripley said.



"He's got to have a scan and we will see what the result of that second scan is.



"At the moment, he's got a problem with his elbow and it's unfortunate.



"One of the disappointing things about last year's campaign - we didn't play well so I don't want to make excuses - was that we had players with injuries when the 50-over competition was on and it's not like they just miss one game, they miss the whole competition.



"We just hope that Richard will be able to come back towards the end of the competition and give us a bit of a lift, but he is out for now.



"Tom Sole is out with an injury and Nathan Buck is a couple of weeks away from returning so those are our three injuries at the moment."