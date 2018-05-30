Northants' clash with Warwickshire washed out

Northants and Warwickshire tasted frustration in Birmingham as rain washed out their Royal London One-Day Cup clash.

On a day of unrelenting grey cloud and long spells of drizzle, the Edgbaston groundstaff toiled nobly to try to get a game on, only for the weather to close in each time a start was near.

After the initial 2pm start was delayed, the umpires scheduled start times for games of 33-overs-per-side, 24 overs and 18 overs, but the rain always had the final say.

One point apiece from the call-off left both sides in mid-table in the group with Warwickshire on six points from five games and the Steelbacks on five from five.

Northants are next in action on Friday when they will face Derbyshire in a day-nighter at the County Ground.