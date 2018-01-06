Northampton swimmer Robinson gets England call for Commonwealth Games

Northampton swimmer Ellie Robinson is celebrating after she was selected in the England team for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Queensland in Australia in April.

Robinson has been handed her first Team England call, but the teenager is no stranger to international competition.

When she was just 15, she headed out to the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games where she starred to win a gold medal in the S6 50m Butterfly in Paralympic record time.

Robinson is one of 24 athletes to be announced this week, and she will be joining the other 15 that were announced following the first phase of selections by Swim England in October last year.

A delighted Robinson said: “I’m looking forward to the Commonwealth Games because it’s an opportunity to race on the big stage again, as well as racing with the Olympic swimming team for the first time.

“It’s a chance to compete for England and relive the excitement of a major competition.

“I feel very lucky to be selected as I’ll be swimming in the S7 classification, this is a more difficult class and I’ll have to step up to the challenge.”

Team England Leader Grant Robins said: “This announcement completes our team for the 2018 Commonwealth Games, and we’ve got a blend of experienced athletes and some new younger swimmers in our team, this is what the selection policy was designed to achieve.

“We had a great National Winter Championships in Sheffield last month and it’s looking good for the Gold Coast.

“Hopefully by the end of the six days of competition in Australia this April we will have a few medals in the bag, personal best times achieved and lots of great experiences gained ready for the road ahead.”

The news of Robinson’s selection comes just three months before the opening ceremony of the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on April 4, 2018.