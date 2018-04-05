Northampton’s Robinson grabs gold in Commonwealth Games

There was more glory for Northampton swimming star Ellie Robinson as she grabbed gold for England in the Commonwealth Games on Australia’s Gold Coast.

The 16-year-old was fastest in her Women’s S7 50m Butterfly and then completed the job in Thursday’s final.

Robinson finished ahead of Canada’s Sarah Mehain thanks to a fantastic performance.

The Northampton Swimming Club member also won 50m Butterfly gold at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio.

And she was awarded an MBE for services to swimming in the 2017 New Year’s Honours list.

She was swimming up a class on the Gold Coast but showed that she was up to the task, doing the town proud once again.