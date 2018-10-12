Northampton boxing star Cameron set for her next big bout

Chantelle Cameron has been handed a stepping stone to the pound-for-pound lists.

The WBC Silver lightweight championship is up for grabs when the 27-year-old from Northampton goes toe to toe with Jessica Gonzalez at Bethnal Green on Saturday night.

The fight could well decide the next challenger for Delfine Persoon.

The Belgium is the WBC champion and rankled among the top women’s fighters in the world.

“Everyone thinks Katie Taylor is the No 1 and she’s not,” said Cameron, trained by John Daly at the Far Cotton gym on Towcester Road.

“Delfine is.

“If I win, this will open the door for a shot at Delfine.

“I don’t just want to win. I want to prove I’m worthy of a shot at Delfine.

“This opportunity has lit the fire in me."

Cameron added: “I would say lightweight is the toughest division in women’s boxing and that makes it more exciting for me.

“I’m fighting the very best out there and if Ii can unify the lightweight division, that’s a great achievement.

“I want all the belts on my arm.”

Cameron says she’s happy to travel to fight women’s boxing’s top names.

“If Delfine won’t leave Belgium, I will go over there,” she said.

“We did make an offer to her to come over here, but she’s the champion and wants to fight at home. That’s her right.

“It’s a big ask, but I’m confident I could go over there and dominate her. She’s very good, but I think her best days are behind her.

“If I get a shot at Delfine, I could become WBC champion and that’s part of the dream.

“The next step would be Katie Taylor. I have a lot to look forward to, but I’ve got a job to do on October 13.”