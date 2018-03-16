Myler backs Saints team-mate Harrison after ban

Stephen Myler has backed Teimana Harrison to produce big performances in the final four games of the season after being hit with a ban earlier this week.

Harrison was red carded in last Friday's 13-12 Anglo-Welsh Cup semi-final defeat at Bath for dipping his head towards the face of prop Nathan Catt.

The Saints No.8 was then forced to attend a disciplinary hearing in Coventry on Tuesday evening, when he was given a one-week suspension.

That means Harrison will miss the March 24 meeting with Newcastle Falcons at St James' Park, but he will be back for the last four games of the season.

Saints host Saracens in early April before travelling to Leicester Tigers and Wasps, with a home game against Worcester Warriors concluding the campaign.

And Myler believes Harrison will still have a big say for his side in the weeks to come.

"It's one of those things," said the fly-half, whose four penalties had looked set to win it for Saints at The Rec last weekend.

"Emotions run high, there's a lot on the line and I'm sure Tei wasn't trying to get sent off.

"I didn't see the incident because there's no big screen replay, but you can't dwell on it.

"The boys are all behind him, he puts his heart on the line for the boys every week and he's a big part of the squad.

"We'll get him back in and I'm sure he'll produce big performances, as he always does for us."