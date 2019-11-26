Your at-a-glance guide to Northants fixtures for the 2020 season

Here's your at-a-glance guide to Northamptonshire's cricket fixtures for the 2020 season.

On Tuesday morning, the ECB announced the domestic schedule for next summer, with fixtures being released the three domestic competitons, as well as the new Hundred tournament.

The County are returning to the top flight of English first-class cricket for the first time since 2015, and will begin their campaign with a trip to Edgbaston to take on neighbours Warwickshire.

David Ripley is confident his side is capable of competing in the first-class game, and believes his team are also genuine contenders for the T20 Blast and Royal London One Day Cups, which is being played at the same time as The Hundred.

Here, we break down the Northants fixtures for next summer into an easy to follow competition-by-competition, and month-by-month schedule.

Specsavers County Championship Division One fixtures

Northants begin their County Championship campaign at Edgbaston

APRIL

Sunday 19th April: Warwickshirev Northamptonshire, Edgbaston

Saturday 25th April: Northamptonshire v Essex, Northampton

MAY

The County's Royal London One Day Cup starts with a trip to the Oval to play Surrey

Friday 1st May: Northamptonshire v Kent, Northampton

Friday 8th May: Somerset v Northamptonshire, Taunton

Friday 15th May: Surrey v Northamptonshire, Woodbridge Road, Guildford

Friday 22nd May: Northamptonshire v Yorkshire, Northampton

JUNE

Sunday 14th June: Essex v Northamptonshire, Chelmsford

Sunday 28th June: Northamptonshire v Surrey, Northampton

JULY

Sunday 5th July: Northamptonshire v Lancashire, Northampton

AUGUST

Sunday 23rd August: Kent v Northamptonshire, Canterbury

Sunday 30th August: Northamptonshire v Gloucestershire, Northampton

SEPTEMBER

Tuesday 8th September: Hampshire v, The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Monday 14th September: Northamptonshire v Warwickshire, Northampton

Tuesday 22nd September: Gloucestershire v Northamptonshire, Bristol

Vitality T20 Blast group stages

MAY

Friday 29th May: Lancashire Lightning v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (2.30pm), Aigburth, Liverpool

Saturday 30th May: Leicestershire Foxes v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (2.30pm), Grace Road, Leicester

JUNE

Tuesday 2nd June: Worcestershire Rapids v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (5.30pm), New Road, Worcester

Friday 5th June: Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Durham Jets (6.30pm), Northampton

Sunday 7th June: Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Derbyshire Falcons (2.30pm), Northampton

Thursday 11th June: Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Worcestershire Rapids (6.30pm), Northampton

Friday 12th June: Yorkshire Vikings v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (6.30pm), Headingley, Leeds

Tuesday 23rd June: Birmingham Bears v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (6.30pm), Edgbaston, Birmingham

Wednesday 24th June: Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Lancashire Lightning (6.30pm), Northampton

Friday 26th June: Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Notts Outlaws (6.30pm), Northampton

JULY

Friday 3rd July: Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Leicestershire Foxes (6.30pm), Northampton

Thursday 9th July: Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Birmingham Bears (6.30pm), Northampton

Saturday 11th July: Derbyshire Falcons v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (2.30pm), Derby

Sunday 12th July: Durham v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (2.30pm), Chester-le-Street

Royal London One Day Cup group games (11am start)

JULY

Sunday 19th July: Surrey v Northamptonshire, Kia Oval, London

Wednesday 22nd July: Warwickshire v Northamptonshire, Edgbaston, Birmingham

Sunday 26th July: Nottinghamshire v Northamptonshire, Gorse Lane, Grantham

Tuesday 28th July: Northamptonshire v Derbyshire, Northampton

Friday 31st July: Northamptonshire v Leicestershire, Northampton

AUGUST

Sunday 2nd August: Northamptonshire v Somerset, Northampton

Tuesday 4th August: Yorkshire v Northamptonshire, York Cricket Club, York

Sunday 9th August: Northamptonshire v Glamorgan, Northampton