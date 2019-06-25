Washout at the County Ground as no play is possible on day two of Leicestershire clash

Heavy rain at the County Ground saw the second day of Northants’ Specsavers County Championship Division Two match with Leicestershire abandoned without a ball bowled.

Very heavy rain swept in across Northampton overnight, leaving the umpires Neil Mallender and Rob White to make a very early decision to scrap the morning session.

An early lunch was called for midday, but after an inspection shortly afterwards, will rain with continuing to fall steadily and puddles forming on the outfield, it was decided no play would be possible.

If the skies clearfor day three, Leicestershire will resume six without loss, replying to the County’s 299 all out.

The only noteworthy aspect of the second day was a change of umpire, with White, the former Northants batsman, replacing Billy Taylor who was ill.