Vasconcelos says Northants let it slip against Sussex

Ricardo Vasconcelos admits Northants let a good position slip on the second day of their clash with Sussex at the County Ground.

David Ripley's side were 143 for one at one stage, replying to Sussex's 422 all out.



But Northants eventually closed on 242 for six, with Vasconcelos out for 83 and Josh Cobb dismissed for 62.



“We looked like getting into a good position and then let it slip and it’s got us behind the game and it leaves a big morning session now tomorrow," Vasconcelos said.



“We did what we set out to do, get batting quickly - which we did - and then bat long - which we looked like doing until I got out.



“I’ve played a couple of bad shots but I’ve been feeling good and just staying patient is what I’ll look to do going forward.”



The away side are now in control of the Specsavers County Championship Division Two encounter.



And Sussex bowler Mir Hamza, who took two for 31, said: “We made a good score so the plan with the ball was not to panic and just try to hit the stumps as much as possible.



"There was something in the pitch, a bit of seam movement, and some carry too to bring the slips into play.



"I’ve been trying to get back into the four-day rhythm after the One-Day Cup and thankfully for the team I found it."