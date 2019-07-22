Vasconcelos backing Northants to go up after big injury blow

Ricardo Vasconcelos insists Northants can still go up - despite his absence for the remainder of the season.

The talented 21-year-old has been the star of the campaign so far for the County, winning all three player of the month prizes to date in 2019.

Vasconcelos has scored 750 runs in Specsavers County Championship Division Two, pushing Northants into the third promotion place.

He is fourth in the entire division when it comes to runs scored, and he also excelled in the Royal London One-Day Cup, registering 255 runs in five matches.

But Vasconcelos will play no further part in the 2019 season after a 'freak' ankle injury ensured he will need surgery and will remain on the sidelines for the rest of the campaign.

“I’m extremely disappointed to get injured at such a crucial part of the season," said the South African wicketkeeper-batsman.

"I think it would be tough no matter what type of season I was having but I do think it makes it a bit harder because on a personal level there’s not that many times you are able to get a 1,000 runs in a season and I was on track to do so, so of course it makes it a bit harder to take.

“It was kind of a freak injury really, it could’ve happened anywhere so there’s not much I could’ve really done about it.

"Sometimes these things happen and you’ve just got to suck it up and get on with it."

The left-hander went down in the warm up of the final day’s play against Derbyshire last week.

But despite the setback, Vasconcelos still believes the side has what it takes to secure one of the three promotion places come the end of the season.

“Of course I still think we can go up, there’s enough talent in that dressing room to achieve anything," he said.

"Obviously I would love to be a part of the promotion push, but I’ll be supporting the boys all the way from the sidelines."

That may be easier said than done however, as Vasconcelos conceded he’s not the best when it comes to watching his side play.

“I’m not a great watcher to be honest, but I don’t really think anyone is.” he said.

“I’m going to be right behind the lads and will be the first person to congratulate them when they do well because that’s what they’ve done for me throughout the season.

"Everyone here wants everyone to do well and that’s why we are going to be successful as a team.”