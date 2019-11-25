Summers-Newton pipped to Young Sports Personality award by boxer Dubois

Northampton swimmer Maisie Summers-Newton has just missed out on the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year for 2019.

The 17-year-old Northampton Swimming Club member made the final three shortlist for the awards, but was pipped to the award by boxer Caroline Dubois.

Dubois, who in 2019 became a national champion and took home gold at the Youth European Championships in Bulgaria, received the award from Great Britain Olympic gold medalist Nicola Adams at the star-studded BBC Radio One Teen Awards at the BBC Television Centre in London on Sunday afternoon.

This ceremony was hosted by Greg James and Maya Jama with performances from Yungblud, AJ Tracey and Jax Jones.

Highlights from the show, which included the unveiling of the Young Sports Personality of the Year winner, this Saturday (Nov 30) at 4pm on BBC Two.

Summers-Newton was last week was announced as one of 10 nominees for the prestigious award, having won three medals at the World Para-swimming Championships at the London Aquatics Centre in September.

Maisie Summers-Newton

The teenager set a new world record in the Women’s SM6 200m individual medley, touching home in 2:57.24 to shave 0.75 seconds off her existing world record she set in Glasgow earlier in the year.

Last Friday, along with Dubois and skateboarder Sky Brown, Summers-Newton was announced as having made the final three, but was pipped at the post to be overall winner.

It is still a remarkable achievement for Summers-Newton, and she and the other nine nominees will now be invited to attend the the BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony which will be held in Aberdeen on Sunday, December 15.