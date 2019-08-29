Steelbacks' T20 hopes ruined by New Road rain

The Steelbacks' chances of reaching the Vitality T20 Blast quarter-finals finally came to an end on Wednesday evening.

Rain at New Road meant Worcestershire Rapids' meeting with Nottinghamshire Outlaws was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

That ensured the Rapids would claim the point they needed to guarantee a top-four finish in the North Group.

They are now five points ahead of the Steelbacks, who still have two matches to play.

And that means Northants have now bowed out.

David Ripley's men will still hope to finish on a high when they travel to Yorkshire Vikings this evening (start time 6.30pm) and host Worcestershire on Friday.