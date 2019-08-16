Steelbacks lose out to weather once again

The weather put a spanner in the works for the Steelbacks once again as their home clash with Leicestershire Foxes was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Northants, who now have four matches remaining, are in need of wins as they bid to make the Vitality T20 Blast quarter-finals.



But their latest abandonment, which is the fourth no result they've been involved in during this year's competition, means they remain eighth in the nine-team North Group, three points off the top four.



Northants now take a break from T20 action as they return to Specsavers County Championship Division Two on Sunday.



David Ripley's men, who are just 13 points adrift of the second and third promotion places, host Worcestershire.