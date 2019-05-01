Steelbacks' defeat to Vikings is bittersweet for centurion Vasconcelos

Steelbacks centurion Ricardo Vasconcelos is bidding to build on his fine innings against Yorkshire Vikings.

But the opening batsman admits his showing in Wednesday's televised Royal London One-Day Cup clash at the County Ground was bittersweet as the Steelbacks lost by five wickets on the DLS Method.



Vasconcelos smashed 112 from 97 balls as Northants made 351 all out after winning the toss and electing to bat.



But the rain caused problems for the Steelbacks during the Yorkshire reply and the away side eventually reached their victory target as Jonny Tattersall brought his team home.



“It’s always nice to get runs, this is my first in 50 overs, it shows that I can play this form of the game and hopefully I can do it more often," Vasconcelos said.



“We’ve lost some early wickets in this tournament so we tried to build a platform and take the right options but me getting out with 16 overs to go stopped us a bit and we couldn’t finish our overs.



“A total of 350 was still defendable but the rain didn’t come at the best time for us because they had a lot of runs to get.



“To strike it the way Gary Ballance did was something special and then the last over didn’t go our way.



"I was pleased to get runs but it would have been much better if the team had won."



Rain halted Yorkshire's initial chase after 20.5 overs but the skies cleared to leave them needing a revised 47 from 25 balls.



Tattersall walked out with 12 needed from the final five deliveries.



The wicketkeeper-batsman finished off a chase given life by Gary Ballance, who, with 32 needed in 12 balls, struck Rob Keogh for three consecutive sixes before being caught at point.



Tattersall's heroics secured Yorkshire’s second win in six matches, leaving the Steelbacks with just a solitary win so far.



Vikings skipper Steve Patterson said: “We’ve had three really close games in this tournament and we felt luck wasn’t on our side so to come out on top today was brilliant.



"It was a bit of a roller-coaster but great to get the two points.



“It was obviously going to be a tough chase but that is one of the best batting pitches we’ve played on this year and a very fast outfield so we certainly thought it was a gettable total.



“At one stage, we were looking at chasing 400 so to hold our nerve and restrict them to 350, it gave us a chance."

Ricardo Vasconcelos registered a century

Josh Cobb hit a half-century