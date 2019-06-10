Sanderson and Co frustrated as determined Durham thwart Northants

Ben Sanderson admits history repeated itself for Northants as they struggled to bowl out Durham on day one at Emirates Riverside.

As has been the case in several Specsavers County Championship Division Two matches this season, the County claimed a flurry of early wickets.

But once again they found life tough against the lower order, with Ben Raine and Brydon Carse producing an unbroken century stand for the eighth wicket.

Sanderson, who took three for 39 from his 22 overs, said: "It has happened a few times now, which is not a good thing.

"I don't think we bowled too badly today.

"I think the pitch got easier to bat on and they played well within themselves.

"They were watchful so it was tough to create chances later in the day.

"It was coming out well with the new ball. It seems to come out quicker on a fresh pitch, but then it gradually got slower as the day progressed.

"We knew it was going to be tough even after getting seven wickets.

"We knew we had to bowl tight to create chances that way because the pitch wasn't going to help us out that much.

"We stuck in there, but to be fair they batted well."

Durham were 46 for five and 81 for seven, but they finished day one on 209 for seven from 96 overs.

And Durham head coach James Franklin said: "It was a fantastic job by Ben Raine and Brydon Carse.

"We were 81 for seven so to get through to 209 for seven at the close of play is a terrific effort.

"There was brilliant resilience from those two. They pride themselves on contributing with the bat so they've definitely showed that today.

"It's a significant partnership of 128 and still going so hopefully they can kick on tomorrow morning.

"It was slow going. They had to play like that, they had to eke out every run they could and that eventuated into a sizeable partnership.

"If we can get up to 230 plus then we're definitely in the game here."