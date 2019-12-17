Sadler excited by Northants switch and the challenge of top flight cricket

New Northants assistant coach John Sadler is looking forward to the testing himself as he faces up to the challenge of competing in the top flight of English cricket in 2020.

Sadler was named as County head coach David Ripley's number two on Monday, having spent the past two seasons as the assistant coach to Paul Nixon at Leicestershire.

John Sadler was a left-handed batsman, who played for Yorkshire, Leicestershire and Derbyshire

He had initially joined the Foxes as second team coach in the summer of 2017, before being promoted, and he also spent a spell as interim head coach at Derbyshire in 2016.

All those jobs were done with Specsavers County Championship Division Two teams. but thanks to Northants' promotion in September, he can now look forward to testing himself against the cream of English cricket.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be involved and looking forward to getting stuck in with the lads," said Sadler, who as a player turned out for Leicestershire, Yorkshire and Derbyshire.

"Part of the reason I wanted to be involved was to be involved in division one cricket, it’s very exciting and I’m looking forward to us competing.

“I’m here to support Rips and the two captains (Adam Rossington and Josh Cobb) first and foremost but then to bring support and expertise with the batters mainly.”

Sadler has enjoyed some good times at Leicesterhire, having twice won T20 Finals Day as a player, and he admits it was a tough decision to leave Grace Road.

“I would like to thank everyone at Leicestershire for the support I have received in the last three seasons," said the 38-year-old.

"It is never easy when deciding to move on, especially when you have an emotional connection but I feel now is the right time for me to embark on a new challenge.

"I wish Nico [Paul Nixon], his staff and the players all the best for the future."

Nixon is sad to lose his right-hand man, but wishes him all the best at the County Ground.

“We are obviously disappointed to lose John," said the former England wicket-keeper.

"He is a good man and has been a close friend on and off the pitch, both as a player at Leicestershire and as a coach. We wish him well and thank him for his contribution over the past few years.

“He feels he has a good opportunity to progress his coaching at Northamptonshire, and we wish all the very best going forward.”