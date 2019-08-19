'Perfect day' for Wakely and Co as County put themselves in winning position

Alex Wakely reflected on a 'perfect day' for Northants as they put themselves in a winning position against Worcestershire.

The away side are deep in trouble at the end of day two, sitting at 42 for four, still 148 runs behind Northants.

Wakely was an influential figure in building such a big lead as he made 102 - his first century of the summer - while South Africa all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius racked up an impressive 111.

Northants were eventually all out for 376 but thanks to Worcestershire being bowled out for just 186 in their first innings, David Ripley's men are in a strong position.

“It was one of those perfect days of cricket and we did everything we set out to do," Wakely said.

“We knew that if we batted a session the game would be in our hands and that’s what we did.

"It was great batting with Dwaine, he’s a stroke maker and hits the ball so hard so he complimented me well.

"They were a bowler down and we made the most of it.

“It felt great. I do feel like a different person. I’ve just been trying to go back to basics and see the ball and play it.”

Ben Sanderson tore through Worcestershire's top order in the second innings, taking four for 13.

Moeen Ali (10no) and Joe Leach (4no) will resume on Tuesday morning.

And Leach said: “We’ve strung two bad days together so we’ve got an uphill task from here but it’s one we’ve got to be prepared to take on.

“It’s a good wicket to bat on but Ben Sanderson’s spell was incredible.

"It was a tough period for us but we’ve got to keep looking to improve.

"But there’s still a lot of batting to come and we bat all the way down.

“We’ve got to aim to try and get up to what they made in their first innings and if we can set a number, the ball is starting to spin and we’ve got an international spinner.”